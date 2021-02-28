NS Partners Ltd Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,560,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 562,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of VRSK traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.85. 1,898,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,053. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.33.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.