NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $36.51 on Friday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

NRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.61.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

