NPCoin Trading 13.7% Lower This Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $286,675.51 and approximately $219.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004917 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.