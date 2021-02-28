Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Short Interest Up 23,790.0% in February

Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, an increase of 23,790.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,952,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Notis Global has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc, provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

