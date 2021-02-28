Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NCLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

NCLH stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 28.18% and a negative net margin of 114.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye.

