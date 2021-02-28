Northland Securities Upgrades Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) to Outperform

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sensus Healthcare from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

NASDAQ SRTS opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

