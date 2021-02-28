Northland Securities Boosts Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Price Target to $85.00

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $55.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $98.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.17 and a beta of 0.84. Vicor has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vicor news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 254,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,617,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Simms sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $165,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,420 shares of company stock worth $2,628,091 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Vicor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

