North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 6,000 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

North Growth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in RH (NYSE:RH) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. RH accounts for about 2.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of RH worth $9,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in RH by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RH by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,214,000. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,488,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 174,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $490.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $493.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.92. RH has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $524.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.78. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $844.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on RH from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RH from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $390.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.67.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

