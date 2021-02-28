North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 24,000 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the period. Itron makes up 3.0% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.37% of Itron worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 286.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI stock opened at $117.24 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $118.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.37 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.07.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

