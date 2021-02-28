North Growth Management Ltd. Has $7.17 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.45.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,344 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $639,691.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 542,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,627,289.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,667. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $81.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

