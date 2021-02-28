North Growth Management Ltd. Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 334,000 shares during the period. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for approximately 2.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $12,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at $198,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.42.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

