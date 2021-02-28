Nordea Equity Research Lowers Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Get Zalando alerts:

OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. Zalando has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.