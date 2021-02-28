Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 459,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $76,181,000 after acquiring an additional 140,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.75. 5,957,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,449. The company has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

