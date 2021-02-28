Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 28 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,145.23.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $55.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,328.51. 497,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.53. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

