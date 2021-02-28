Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after buying an additional 29,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,036.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,065. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,948.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1,717.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

