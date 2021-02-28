Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Purchases 22,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $147.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $154.90. The stock has a market cap of $449.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.73 and a 200-day moving average of $115.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

