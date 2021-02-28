NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.85.

NICE stock opened at $229.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.06. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in NICE by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 68,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 2.3% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NICE by 1.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NICE by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

