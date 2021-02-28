NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of NICE worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NICE by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE opened at $229.54 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $288.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.90 and a 200-day moving average of $245.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on NICE from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NICE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

