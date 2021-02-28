Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.
About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust
