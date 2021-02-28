Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the January 28th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EFRTF stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.74. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75.

About Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

