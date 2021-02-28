Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Newmark Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,837,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 901,530 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after purchasing an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,307,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

