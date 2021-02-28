New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,354 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $16,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEN shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.29.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $284.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.43 and its 200 day moving average is $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,053.44 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

