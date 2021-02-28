New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of W. P. Carey worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $68.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $86.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

