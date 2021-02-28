New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of TopBuild worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 382.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after acquiring an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after acquiring an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 2,066.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $190.41 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $224.89. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.53.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $721.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.53.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

