New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.26 Million Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 329,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in United Airlines by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 42,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $865,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michele J. Hooper acquired 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

