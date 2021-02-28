New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 4,532.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,436.0 days.

OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $4.03 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

