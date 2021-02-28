New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 143,600 shares, a growth of 4,532.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,436.0 days.
OTCMKTS:NWWCF opened at $4.03 on Friday. New China Life Insurance has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.79.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
