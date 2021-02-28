Neuronetics (STIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Neuronetics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $138,122.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,564.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 2,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $54,065.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 150,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,582.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $622,058 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research increased their price target on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Neuronetics from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.