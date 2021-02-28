NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

NTAP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NetApp from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49. NetApp has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.89 per share, for a total transaction of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

