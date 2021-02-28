Hauck & AufhãUser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) (ETR:NEM) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek SE (NEM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €61.75 ($72.65).

NEM opened at €52.15 ($61.35) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of €61.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 60.64. Nemetschek SE has a 1 year low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 1 year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

