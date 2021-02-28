Needham & Company LLC Raises Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $75.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.75.

NYSE:GMED opened at $62.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.58. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,011,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

