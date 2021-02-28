Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.
Generation Bio stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.
Generation Bio Company Profile
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
Further Reading: What is Blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.