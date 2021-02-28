Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Generation Bio stock opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.50.

In other news, Director Donald William Nicholson purchased 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,346.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $183,200.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 203,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,631,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,437 shares of company stock worth $890,459.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after buying an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

