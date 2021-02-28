Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $43.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nutanix from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.69.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,581,000 after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 7.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,345,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,878,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,102,000 after buying an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

