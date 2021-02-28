Needham & Company LLC Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $74.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

ATRC stock opened at $65.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $67.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $47.51.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 3,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $182,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,762,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,463,000 after purchasing an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,794 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,069,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 410,185 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AtriCure by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,548,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

