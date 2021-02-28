NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,902. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

