Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NMM stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.20. Navios Maritime Partners has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 114,044 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

