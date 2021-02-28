Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $24.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

NLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NLS traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,032,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,521. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $557.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $97,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 451.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

