National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$88.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$77.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$81.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$84.60.

Get National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$80.16 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$38.67 and a 52 week high of C$80.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$73.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$70.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 7.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,864,547.20. Also, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total value of C$389,318.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,154,897. Insiders have sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,378,201 over the last three months.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.