National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF)

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.25 to $8.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.30 to $9.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CanWel Building Materials Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

CWXZF opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.