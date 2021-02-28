NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.84 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

