Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:NNCSF opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43. Nanosonics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its associated consumables and accessories for reducing cross-contamination between patients and the spread of healthcare acquired infections.

