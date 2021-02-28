MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $120.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.46. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

