Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,678,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,966 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.12% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $331,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 107,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $609,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,797,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP stock opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Wedbush boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $27.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: COOP) provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences throughout the United States with operations under its primary brands: Mr. Cooper<sup>Â®</sup> and Xome<sup>Â®</sup>. Mr. Cooper is one of the largest home loan servicers in the country focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending products, services and technologies.

