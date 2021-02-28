mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Update

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 3,390.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,946,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. mPhase Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.

Get mPhase Technologies alerts:

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions for telecommunications, learning, travel, and nanotechnology applications. It operates through five segments: Online Training, Consumer Engagement, Travel Planning, Data Analysis, and Battery Technology.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for mPhase Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mPhase Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.