MotorCycle Holdings Limited (MTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About MotorCycle

MotorCycle Holdings Limited owns and operates motorcycle dealerships in Australia. It operates in two segments, Motorcycle Retailing and Motorcycle Accessories Wholesaling. The company is involved in the sale of new motorcycles, used motorcycles, accessories and parts, and mechanical protection plan contracts; wholesaling and retailing of motorcycle accessories; and finance, insurance, and warranty activities, as well as servicing and repair of motorcycles.

