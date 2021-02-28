MotorCycle Holdings Limited (MTO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from MotorCycle’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About MotorCycle
See Also: Float
Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.