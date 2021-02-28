Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEPJF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Spectris stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. Spectris has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $43.84.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

