Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $156.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

