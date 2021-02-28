Morgan Stanley Raises Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $156.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $156.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SLAB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $121.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.27.
Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $155.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 519.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51.
In related news, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,557. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $692,626.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,384 over the last three months. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.
