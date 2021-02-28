Morgan Stanley Raises Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $53.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.29.

Shares of RYTM opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $43.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.07.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3,230.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

