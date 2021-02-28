Morgan Stanley Raises Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $60.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.75.

NYSE:LNC opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $60.64.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,198,098. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 43.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

