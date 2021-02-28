Morgan Stanley Raises First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target to $18.50

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FHN. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $17.26.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 248,690 shares of company stock worth $3,719,730. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 550.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 226.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

