Morgan Stanley Increases Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $60.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.16.

Shares of BYD stock opened at $58.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,058,956.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,707 shares of company stock worth $4,052,698 over the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

