Morgan Stanley Increases Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,550.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,145.23.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG stock opened at $2,328.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,144.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,960.53. Booking has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,450.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.